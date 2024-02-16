I’ve never given nor taken bribe before – Woyome

16.02.2024 LISTEN

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has taken a swipe at the General Legal Council (GLC), stating that he has never paid or offered a bribe in the course of his business dealings.

His response comes in the aftermath of the GLC’s decision to disbar Chief State Attorney Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, who allegedly received GH¢400,000 from Woyome in 2011.

Addressing journalists on Friday, February 16, Mr Woyome emphasized that he is a law-abiding citizen and has never engaged in such an act.

He explained that he has never been a benefactor of government bribes or offered the same because he’s not in government.

“I want you to understand one thing, that I have been law-abiding in this country. I have never given a bribe or taken a bribe. I have never been in a government position, neither have I benefited from any government money whatsoever in any government,” he clarified.

Background

Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh was disbarred, meaning he can never practice as a lawyer again in Ghana after the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, the regulatory body of the legal profession, found him guilty of professional misconduct under Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 (L.I. 613).

In a notice dated January 31, 2024, the GLC said while defending the state against a suit by Woyome in 2011, Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh personally caused the direct transfer of an amount of GH¢400,000 from Mr. Woyome to the bank account of his wife.

Mr. Woyome has threatened to sue the General Legal Council for disqualifying former Chief State Attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, who was involved in his case and allegedly facilitated the transfer of GH¢400,000 to his wife.

Mr. Woyome, who is at the heart of the GH¢51 million Waterville judgment debt case, argued that the Council's actions constitute contempt of court.

He asserted that judicial decisions have cleared him and anyone else involved in the contract of any misconduct.

Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh was found to have violated the professional and conduct standards of the legal profession, leading to the withdrawal of his license.

Mr. Woyome, responding to the Council's decision, deems it unfortunate and believes it is aimed at him.

He admits to transferring the GH¢400,000 to Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh's wife but insists it was purely on humanitarian grounds.

-citinewsroom