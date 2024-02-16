There’s no strike at ATL – Management

Management of Akosombo Textiles Limited has denied allegations of a sit-down strike by its staff.

Media reports earlier suggested that employees were on strike due to unpaid salaries and outstanding allowances dating back to 2021, along with concerns about the dismantling and sale of company machinery.

Contrary to these claims, the company’s management has asserted that the factory is fully operational and there is no ongoing strike.

They emphasize that production is continuing, and customers are receiving service without disruption. Additionally, the management stated that they are committed to addressing labour issues promptly.

In a brief statement, the company highlighted its investments in new machinery, including a biomass boiler and advanced printing machines.

“The management of Akosombo Industrial Co. Ltd wishes to assure the public that there is no strike at the factory. The factory is fully operational, production is ongoing and customers are being served. Management remains committed to addressing labour issues when they arise.

“The company has invested in new machinery including a biomass boiler and state-of-the-art printing machines to improve efficiency and meet the demands of the market.”

—Citi Newsroom