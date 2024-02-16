Ministerial reshuffle: Dr. Otchere-Ankrah commends Akufo-Addo for appointing more females

16.02.2024 LISTEN

Central University's Governance lecturer, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his recent ministerial reshuffle, particularly for the inclusion and elevation of women to key positions in the government.

The President's statement on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, announced changes in a ministerial reshuffle, with key Ministers relieved of their positions.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye have been appointed to the Finance and Health Ministries, respectively.

Notably, the reshuffle also saw the elevation of several women to ministerial positions, including Fatimatu Abubakar to the Ministry of Information, Lydia Alhassan to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, and Ophelia Hayford Mensah to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

In an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah expressed his satisfaction with the president's decision to appoint women to these roles, highlighting the importance of supporting and encouraging women in politics.

He stated, "Our politics have become like a men's field. So, let's protect the few women who come out boldly.

“Let's encourage and support them so that they will succeed because when they work hard, we reap lots of benefits. He has done well for female representation."

The governance lecturer urged the public to rally behind the female ministers, emphasizing the need to provide them with the necessary encouragement and support to contribute effectively to the development of the nation.

"We need to encourage them. We need to support them," he reiterated.