Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
16.02.2024 Social News

Ministerial reshuffle: Dr. Otchere-Ankrah commends Akufo-Addo for appointing more females

Ministerial reshuffle:Dr. Otchere-Ankrah commends Akufo-Addo for appointing more females
16.02.2024 LISTEN

Central University's Governance lecturer, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his recent ministerial reshuffle, particularly for the inclusion and elevation of women to key positions in the government.

The President's statement on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, announced changes in a ministerial reshuffle, with key Ministers relieved of their positions.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye have been appointed to the Finance and Health Ministries, respectively.

Notably, the reshuffle also saw the elevation of several women to ministerial positions, including Fatimatu Abubakar to the Ministry of Information, Lydia Alhassan to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, and Ophelia Hayford Mensah to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

In an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah expressed his satisfaction with the president's decision to appoint women to these roles, highlighting the importance of supporting and encouraging women in politics.

He stated, "Our politics have become like a men's field. So, let's protect the few women who come out boldly.

“Let's encourage and support them so that they will succeed because when they work hard, we reap lots of benefits. He has done well for female representation."

The governance lecturer urged the public to rally behind the female ministers, emphasizing the need to provide them with the necessary encouragement and support to contribute effectively to the development of the nation.

"We need to encourage them. We need to support them," he reiterated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ministerial reshuffle: Nine months isn't enough to turnaround the global, domestic crisis this administration has suffered —Seth Terkper Ministerial reshuffle: Nine months isn't enough to turnaround the global, domest...

2 hours ago

Ministerial reshuffle: Live up to expectations; I'm confident you'll leave a legacy —Dr Otchere-Ankrah to appointees Ministerial reshuffle: Live up to expectations; I'm confident you'll leave a leg...

2 hours ago

When nations are in difficulty, affected by global economic order, you need a saviour in Ghana like Bawumia —Allotey Jacobs When nations are in difficulty, affected by global economic order, you need a sa...

2 hours ago

Ministerial reshuffle:Dr. Otchere-Ankrah commends Akufo-Addo for appointing more females Ministerial reshuffle: Dr. Otchere-Ankrah commends Akufo-Addo for appointing mor...

2 hours ago

You won't last for 30seconds if we also call you names; come up with policies, not insults —Sam Pyne 'grills' Mahama You won't last for 30seconds if we also call you names; come up with policies, n...

2 hours ago

Ministerial reshuffle: It's a bad timing —Former Chief of Staff Ministerial reshuffle: It's a bad timing — Former Chief of Staff

2 hours ago

Asafo fish sellers threaten demonstration against ECG over intermittent power cut Asafo fish sellers threaten demonstration against ECG over intermittent power cu...

2 hours ago

Former United States First Lady, Michele Obamaleft and American media mogul, Oprah Winfrey ‘I'm happy to call you a friend’ — Michele Obama praises Opray Winfrey

2 hours ago

Govt releases GHS150 million to Roads Ministry to patch potholes across the country Gov’t releases GHS150 million to Roads Ministry to patch potholes across the cou...

2 hours ago

Kwame Jantuah Ministerial reshuffle: Sometimes Akufo-Addo is stubborn; he waits for things to ...

Just in....
body-container-line