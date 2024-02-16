Woyome to sue General Legal Council for disbarring Nerquaye-Tetteh

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has threatened to sue the General Legal Council (gGIJ) for disqualifying former Chief State Attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, who was involved in his case and allegedly facilitated the transfer of GH¢400,000 to his wife.

Mr. Woyome, who is at the heart of the GH¢51 million Waterville judgment debt case, argued that the Council’s actions constitute contempt of court.

He asserted that judicial decisions have cleared him and anyone else involved in the contract of any misconduct.

Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh was found to have violated the professional and conduct standards of the legal profession, leading to his disqualification.

Mr. Woyome, responding to the Council’s decision, deems it unfortunate and believes it is aimed at him.

He admits to transferring the GH¢400,000 to Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh's wife but insists it was purely on humanitarian grounds.

