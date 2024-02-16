Modern Ghana logo
Ministerial reshuffle: It's a bad timing — Former Chief of Staff

In the wake of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent ministerial reshuffle, concerns have been raised by key figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with former Chief of Staff, Mr. Kwadwo Mpiani, joining those expressing reservations about the timing of the changes, less than a year to the upcoming election.

Mr. Mpiani, who served as Chief of Staff in the President Kufuor administration, acknowledged the President's prerogative in making such decisions, stating, "I don’t react to the ministerial reshuffle because it is the president’s prerogative.

“He works with the ministers and the deputy ministers, and he should be able to determine who is working well or otherwise."

However, his primary concern lies in the timing of the reshuffle, asserting that making such changes just eight months before the election might not have any impact on the government's direction.

In an interview with Joy News, monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr. Mpiani emphasized, "I think that eight months to an election will not have any effect on the direction of the government.

“So, I think the timing is the problem, otherwise, it is his prerogative to do a reshuffle as he sees fit."

Another aspect of worry for Mr. Mpiani is the potential for the newly appointed ministers to learn and understand their work, wondering how quickly they can acclimatize and positively impact their respective portfolios.

He expressed skepticism, stating, "Some of these appointees are completely new. How are they going to learn and know what goes on in the ministries to enable them to direct the ministries as expected of them?"

Highlighting the upcoming election, Mr. Mpiani concluded, "So, what do you want to achieve? It is too close to the election, and I don’t believe they can effect any massive change."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

