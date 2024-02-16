‘Respect rule of law, ensure free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections’ — ECOWAS to Senegal

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has warned Senegal to respect the rule of law and ensure an inclusive electoral process following the Constitutional Council's decision to annul a delay in the country's presidential election.

In a communique dated Friday, February 16, the ECOWAS Commission said it is monitoring the situation closely in Senegal, once seen as a model democracy in West Africa.

The Commission urged "all stakeholders in the electoral process to comply with the decision of the Constitutional Council and calls on the competent authorities to set a date for the presidential election in accordance with the decision."

The communique adds that ECOWAS continues to "invite all stakeholders to respect the rule of law to ensure a free, inclusive and transparent election."

The announcement comes after nationwide protests erupted over President Macky Sall's decree to postpone the February election to December on grounds of logistical concerns raised by the opposition.

However, the Constitutional Council has struck down both the decree and a bill passed by parliament extending the delay, ruling it unconstitutional.

"The Commission calls on the political class and all stakeholders to show restraint and give priority to inclusive dialogue to preserve the democratic gains of this model ECOWAS Member State," added the communique.

Tensions have been high in Senegal as the opposition accused President Sall of attempting to cling to power through the delay.

Even though Sall had insisted he would not run for a third term, his critics argue the postponement was aimed at destabilizing the country's democratic process.