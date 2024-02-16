Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Jirapa MP places GH¢100,000 bounty on killers of Jirapa Dubai’s CEO

Headlines Jirapa MP places GH100,000 bounty on killers of Jirapa Dubais CEO
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Jirapa, Cletus Dapilah, has placed a GH¢100,000 bounty on the heads of the killers of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cossy Hill Hotel (Jirapa Dubai) in the Upper West Region.

The renowned businessman was found dead in a pool of blood in his room at the premises of the hotel on Sunday, February 11.

Police have also arrested seven persons in connection with the murder.

In an interview with Citi News, the MP stated that the aim of the late Eric Johnson was to make the Upper West attractive for tourists and visitors.

He emphasized that if such a man with good intentions is murdered, it must be all hands on deck to unravel the identity of the killers and bring them to book.

“The kind of investments that he made in Jirapa were to create jobs for the people, which he actually did. He was able to create over 300 direct jobs for people he pays every month, and his aim was to also open up the Upper West region to the world because most people often complained that the place is far. So, he developed the tourism sector in the region to make it attractive to visitors. Therefore, if such a person is murdered, all of us have to come on board to help find the murderers. That is why I placed this handsome bounty on the table for anyone who will give credible information leading to the arrest of the murderers.”

Five of the seven persons who were arrested were granted bail on Thursday, February 15.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoahleft and Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta ‘Ofori-Atta messed up Akufo-Addo’s legacy; I'm happy he's been removed’ — Nana A...

17 minutes ago

There is no time for trial and error with Bawumia — NDC “There is no time for trial and error with Bawumia” — NDC 

17 minutes ago

We're paid less than GHC500 — ATL workers begin sit-down strike over unpaid salaries and allowances We're paid less than GHC500 — ATL workers begin sit-down strike over unpaid sala...

17 minutes ago

Another victim dies from gunshot wounds after Walewale shooting incident Another victim dies from gunshot wounds after Walewale shooting incident

28 minutes ago

Gomoa Okyereko police station roof ripped off after heavy rain; officers operate under a tree Gomoa Okyereko police station roof ripped off after heavy rain; officers operate...

28 minutes ago

GJA revokes blackout imposed on Hawa Koomson GJA revokes blackout imposed on Hawa Koomson

28 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo, high-level diplomats to discuss Migration and Societal Resilience at 2024 KAPS Forum President Akufo-Addo, high-level diplomats to discuss ‘Migration and Societal Re...

1 hour ago

Sunyani East MP nominated as Presiding Speaker for Parliamentary Proceedings Sunyani East MP nominated as Presiding Speaker for Parliamentary Proceedings

1 hour ago

Anti-gay bill: Its likely to resurrect criminal libel law – Afenyo-Markin urges media scrutiny Anti-gay bill: It’s likely to resurrect criminal libel law – Afenyo-Markin urges...

2 hours ago

MPs to use local languages for debate in parliament MPs to use local languages for debate in parliament

Just in....
body-container-line