Jirapa MP places GH¢100,000 bounty on killers of Jirapa Dubai’s CEO

Member of Parliament for Jirapa, Cletus Dapilah, has placed a GH¢100,000 bounty on the heads of the killers of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cossy Hill Hotel (Jirapa Dubai) in the Upper West Region.

The renowned businessman was found dead in a pool of blood in his room at the premises of the hotel on Sunday, February 11.

Police have also arrested seven persons in connection with the murder.

In an interview with Citi News, the MP stated that the aim of the late Eric Johnson was to make the Upper West attractive for tourists and visitors.

He emphasized that if such a man with good intentions is murdered, it must be all hands on deck to unravel the identity of the killers and bring them to book.

“The kind of investments that he made in Jirapa were to create jobs for the people, which he actually did. He was able to create over 300 direct jobs for people he pays every month, and his aim was to also open up the Upper West region to the world because most people often complained that the place is far. So, he developed the tourism sector in the region to make it attractive to visitors. Therefore, if such a person is murdered, all of us have to come on board to help find the murderers. That is why I placed this handsome bounty on the table for anyone who will give credible information leading to the arrest of the murderers.”

Five of the seven persons who were arrested were granted bail on Thursday, February 15.

