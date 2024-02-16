My administration will tackle Nigeria’s food insecurity with home-grown solutions — Tinubu

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his administration will prioritize developing homegrown solutions to tackle the country's longstanding food security challenges.

In an emergency meeting with state governors and heads of security agencies on Thursday, February 15, President Tinubu said “We cannot allow speculators, hoarders, and rent seekers to undermine our efforts in ensuring that food is widely available to all Nigerians."

He ruled out price controls or food imports, saying “we must extricate ourselves from this predicament because importation only enables rent seekers to perpetrate fraud and mismanagement at our collective expense.”

Instead, Tinubu said the government will support farmers with schemes to boost local food production.

“We will support our farmers with schemes that encourage them to cultivate more food for the nation,” he said.

The President also instructed security agencies to inspect food warehouses for any hoarded supplies following reports of shortages in some areas.

He aims to reduce reliance on imports and volatility in global markets by developing the agricultural sector and incentivizing domestic production.