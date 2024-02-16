‘We're committed to supporting Ghana, Africa’s agricultural transformation agenda’ — IFDC

The International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) has reaffirmed its deep commitment to supporting Ghana's agricultural transformation agenda and the continent of Africa at large.

Speaking at the IFDC 2024 Open Door event which also marked the organization's 50th anniversary celebrations in Accra on Thursday, February 15, IFDC Director in charge of Enabling Impact Program, Dr. Bocar Diagna reiterated the center’s mission of making a positive change in the agricultural sector.

“IFDC is deeply committed to supporting the agricultural transformation agenda in Ghana and across the African continent. Our mission is rooted in empowering farmers, enhancing soil fertility, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and ensuring food security for all,” said Dr. Bocar Diagna.

IFDC has been working in Ghana since 2002 to promote agricultural productivity in partnership with the government and other stakeholders.

According to Judith Fagbegnon Kodjo, Acting Country Director of IFDC Ghana, the organization invested over 22 million Ghanaian cedis in the country last year through various impactful projects benefiting farmers.

Some of the key projects implemented by IFDC in Ghana include the 2SCALE agribusiness incubation program, the FERARI fertilizer value chain development project, the EnGRAIS project boosting fertilizer use among smallholders, and the AfricaFertilizer initiative providing fertilizer data and information.

As it marks five decades of operations, the country director noted IFDC is looking ahead with renewed focus on soil health to positively impact more Ghanaians in agriculture.

Officials promise to showcase innovative tools and approaches to address soil and food security challenges through various forums in the coming year.

IFDC remains steadfast in its vision of healthier soils and plants to achieve global food security and environmental sustainability, having built a reputation as a leader in soil research and development across Africa and other regions, Madam Fagbegnon Kodjo stressed.