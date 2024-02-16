Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
16.02.2024 Social News

Five suspects caged over murder of Jirapa Dubai owner

Five suspects caged over murder of Jirapa Dubai owner
16.02.2024 LISTEN

The Wa magistrate court has remanded five suspects who were arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as ‘Jirapa Dubai’, Mr Eric Johnson.

The five were among some seven suspects arrested after the gruesome murder of the CEO who was found dead in a pool of blood during the early hours of Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The court, presided over by His Worship Maxibrain Titreku remanded the five suspects on Thursday, February 14, upon a request by the police to allow for further investigations.

Two suspects were, however, granted bail by the court.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has since visited the location of the incident.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ministerial reshuffle appears political strategy – Political Scientist Ministerial reshuffle “appears political strategy” – Political Scientist

3 hours ago

GUTA urges new Finance Minister to prioritise policies of respite GUTA urges new Finance Minister to prioritise policies of respite 

3 hours ago

Bawumia holds talks with actor Idris Elba on expanding creative arts industry Bawumia holds talks with actor Idris Elba on expanding creative arts industry   

3 hours ago

Woman convicted for pouring hot palm nut soup on boyfriends wife Woman convicted for pouring hot palm nut soup on boyfriend’s wife 

3 hours ago

Taxi driver remanded over stolen vehiclevalued at GHC75,000 Taxi driver remanded over stolen vehicle valued at GHC75,000

3 hours ago

Five suspects caged over murder of Jirapa Dubai owner Five suspects caged over murder of Jirapa Dubai owner

3 hours ago

Over GH30billion Pension Funds locked in govt investments – Tesah Capital MD Over GH₵30billion Pension Funds locked in govt investments – Tesah Capital MD

5 hours ago

Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Nyamekye Adane Ameyaw Police administration to transfer controversial Commander from Akim Oda Division...

5 hours ago

Cut down expenditure on Ministers, MDAs to barest minimum – Economist tells govt Cut down expenditure on Ministers, MDA’s to barest minimum – Economist tells gov...

6 hours ago

Akuapem South MCE allegedly sells railway metals as scrap for cash Akuapem South MCE allegedly sells railway metals as scrap for cash

Just in....
body-container-line