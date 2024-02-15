Modern Ghana logo
Police administration to transfer controversial Commander from Akim Oda Divisional Command

Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Nyamekye Adane Ameyaw
The Police Administration has taken decisive action to transfer one of its commanders from the Akim Oda Divisional Command amid mounting complaints against his conduct.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Nyamekye Adane Ameyaw has been under scrutiny by the Police Administration due to frequent grievances lodged against him.

ACP Adane Ameyaw, known for his erratic behavior and questionable judgments, recently faced interrogation by the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) over a case involving the unauthorized seizure of a hire purchase earth moving vehicle.

The incident occurred when a group of men forcibly took the vehicle from a businessman's parking lot, claiming outstanding debts. Instead of taking legal action against the perpetrators, ACP Adane Ameyaw reportedly impounded the vehicle at their request, raising suspicions about his conduct.

The latest complaint against ACP Adane Ameyaw came in the form of a letter from the Kotoku Traditional Council, denouncing his administration's impact on peace and security in the area.

The letter accused ACP Adane Ameyaw of exacerbating chieftaincy conflicts and meddling in traditional affairs, leading to chaos and disorder within the Kotoku Traditional Area.

ACP Adane Ameyaw, who holds a Ph.D. and is also a Reverend Minister, has been accused of instigating chieftaincy disputes in several communities within the Kotoku State, causing unrest and unrest.

News of the Kotoku Traditional Council's complaint has reportedly been met with relief and jubilation among officers and personnel at the Divisional Command.

Described as overbearing, controversial, and disrespectful by his subordinates, ACP Adane Ameyaw has reportedly withdrawn into seclusion since receiving the letter.

Residents of Akim Oda, a bustling business town in the Eastern Region, are eagerly awaiting ACP Adane Ameyaw's departure in the hopes of restoring peace and stability to the area.

