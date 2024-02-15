Modern Ghana logo
SaveGhanaFootball: “The organisers hired slay queens, pregnant women” – Nana Oduro Sarfo alleges

Nana Oduro Sarfo, a member of the Ghana Football Association's Executive Committee, has sparked controversy with his remarks regarding the SaveGhanaFootball demonstration held in Accra on Monday.

In a statement, Sarfo labeled the demonstration as "unimpressive" and poorly organized, claiming that the organizers had recruited individuals with no knowledge of football, including "slay queens, pregnant women, and old women."

The comments have drawn widespread criticism, particularly as Sarfo holds a position within the leadership of the Football Association.

The Save Ghana Football protest, led by notable sports journalists such as Collins Atta Poku, Veronica Commey, Saddick Adams (known as Sports Obama), and Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo), commenced at Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and concluded at the Black Star Square.

The initiative, which began on Wednesday, is scheduled to continue in Kumasi on Friday, signaling a growing demand for significant reforms within Kurt Okraku's administration.

The demonstration has put pressure on both the Sports Ministry and the Football Association, with expectations for substantial changes in response to the grievances raised by protesters.

