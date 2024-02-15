‘What do you want to achieve?’— Mpiani quizzes Akufo-Addo over last minute reshuffle

Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff under the erstwhile Kufuor government, has questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s motive for reshuffling his appointees eight months to the general elections.

According to the statesman, though, it is any President’s prerogative to do a reshuffle where necessary but in the case of the latest one by the President, the timing is wrong.

“I don’t have a reaction to the ministerial reshuffle because it is the president’s prerogative. He works with the ministers and the deputy ministers, and he should be able to determine who is working well or otherwise.

“But I think that eight months to an election will not have any effect on the direction of government. So I think the timing is the problem; otherwise, it is his prerogative to do a reshuffle as he sees fit,” he said on Wednesday.

He is also concerned about how quickly some appointees, who are new to the roles, will take to acclimatize and positively impact the portfolios handed to them.

“Some of these appointees are entirely new. How are they going to learn and know what goes on in the Ministries to enable them to direct the ministries as expected of them?

“So what do you want to achieve? It is too close to the election, and I don’t believe they can affect any massive change,” he said on Joy News.

The major highlight of Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle was the removal of Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister. Other stalwarts like Dan Botwe, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Freda Prempeh, and others were also axed, with their replacements announced.

Two new regional ministers were also named, along with some deputy ministerial appointments.

Source: Kapitalradio971.com