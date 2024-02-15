Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘What do you want to achieve?’— Mpiani quizzes Akufo-Addo over last minute reshuffle

Headlines What do you want to achieve?— Mpiani quizzes Akufo-Addo over last minute reshuffle
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff under the erstwhile Kufuor government, has questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s motive for reshuffling his appointees eight months to the general elections.

According to the statesman, though, it is any President’s prerogative to do a reshuffle where necessary but in the case of the latest one by the President, the timing is wrong.

“I don’t have a reaction to the ministerial reshuffle because it is the president’s prerogative. He works with the ministers and the deputy ministers, and he should be able to determine who is working well or otherwise.

“But I think that eight months to an election will not have any effect on the direction of government. So I think the timing is the problem; otherwise, it is his prerogative to do a reshuffle as he sees fit,” he said on Wednesday.

He is also concerned about how quickly some appointees, who are new to the roles, will take to acclimatize and positively impact the portfolios handed to them.

“Some of these appointees are entirely new. How are they going to learn and know what goes on in the Ministries to enable them to direct the ministries as expected of them?

“So what do you want to achieve? It is too close to the election, and I don’t believe they can affect any massive change,” he said on Joy News.

The major highlight of Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle was the removal of Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister. Other stalwarts like Dan Botwe, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Freda Prempeh, and others were also axed, with their replacements announced.

Two new regional ministers were also named, along with some deputy ministerial appointments.

Source: Kapitalradio971.com

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Nyamekye Adane Ameyaw Police administration to transfer controversial Commander from Akim Oda Division...

13 minutes ago

Cut down expenditure on Ministers, MDAs to barest minimum – Economist tells govt Cut down expenditure on Ministers, MDA’s to barest minimum – Economist tells gov...

1 hour ago

Akuapem South MCE allegedly sells railway metals as scrap for cash Akuapem South MCE allegedly sells railway metals as scrap for cash

2 hours ago

Nana Oduro Sarfo SaveGhanaFootball: “The organisers hired slay queens, pregnant women” – Nana Odu...

2 hours ago

Thomas Kusi Boafo ‘Blame Bawumia if NPP goes to opposition’ — Kusi Boafo

2 hours ago

What do you want to achieve?— Mpiani quizzes Akufo-Addo over last minute reshuffle ‘What do you want to achieve?’— Mpiani quizzes Akufo-Addo over last minute reshu...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng Please ensure Christiandom ably leads the fight against corruption – Special Pro...

2 hours ago

Abraham Korbla Klutsey, Executive Director of YPSA ‘Your sanctions against Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Guinea illegal’ — Group su...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia to launch Tap and Go Transport App on February 19

2 hours ago

Bernard Mornah, former PNC National Chairman ‘How does salvaging resources from failed leaders become a coup?’ — Bernard Morn...

Just in....
body-container-line