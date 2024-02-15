Please ensure Christiandom ably leads the fight against corruption – Special Prosecutor urges clergy

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has called on leaders of the Christian religion to help the Office of the Special Prosecutor deal with corruption.

He shares the view that men of God have a big role to play in dealing with corruption in the country.

Addressing the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations on Thursday, February 15, Kissi Agyebeng urged church leaders to leverage their pulpits, platforms, and influence to denounce and deliver sermons against corrupt behaviour and lifestyles.

He argued that this will help a great deal to build the culture of integrity and honesty needed to ensure people stay away from corruption.

“We need greater attention on this matter. If the representatives of God among us actively take on the corruption fight, we will attain remarkable heights. So please join us by publicly calling our corrupt activities. Please join us in making explicit linkages between corruption and the vices we decry as unchristian in furtherance of the faith.

“Please ensure that Christiandom ably leads the fight against corruption. This is our sure way to build the culture of integrity and honesty among our people so we can favourably drive down corruption,” Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said at the Conference.

Listen to the appeal from the Special Prosecutor in the attachment below: