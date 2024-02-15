Modern Ghana logo
'Let Victor Serlomey's sentence be your reminder' — Nigel Gaisie tells new Finance Minister

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Internationalleft and Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister-designate
Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International[left] and Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister-designate

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has issued a warning to the newly appointed Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam to be vigilant in his role or face the same fate as former Deputy Finance Minister Victor Serlomey.

Gaisie, leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, took to Facebook on Thursday, February 15, after Mr. Amin Adam's appointment was announced in a reshuffle on Wednesday.

In the post, the prophet referenced Victor Serlomey's conviction and imprisonment in 2001 on corruption charges.

"To the new finance minister....Remember Victor Selomey...The Lord said I should tell YOU....There will be a DAY OF JUDGEMENT. Keep It In Your Heart,Keep It In Your Mind..On Your Mobile Phone As A Consistent REMINDER," wrote Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

His message appears to be a caution for Mr. Amin Adam to avoid any corruption or wrongdoing in his new position.

Victor Serlomey served as Deputy Finance Minister in the NDC government from 1997 to 2001.

In December 2001, he was sentenced to eight years in prison with hard labor after being found guilty on two counts of defrauding the state.

The charges related to $1.3 million paid to an American company, Leebda Corporation in Texas, for consultancy services on a court computerization project.

However, the court found there was no official contract for the work and Serlomey had authorized the payments fraudulently.

In his ruling, Justice Sam Baddoo said "Selormey's defence that the CD-ROM was produced as a result of the contract cannot, therefore, be reasonably probable."

He also noted a lack of witness on the contract and no registration of letters authorizing the bank transfers.

