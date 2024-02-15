Modern Ghana logo
Scrap the draconian taxes now not when you're elected president which won't ever happen – NDC to Bawumia

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to immediately revoke taxes that the NDC describes as oppressive.

According to the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NPP flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s pledge to abolish certain taxes if elected president is misleading.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his inaugural address to the nation at UPSA, announced his intention to abolish the electronic financial transactions tax, commonly known as the e-levy, if elected President of Ghana.

During a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, February 14, Mr. Kwetey urged Dr. Bawumia to act on his promises now and not postpone until he is elected president.

“We in the NDC have always opposed the Draconian taxes imposed on Ghanaians by the insensitive Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government. Our gallant Members of Parliament have always stood on the side of suffering Ghanaians and businesses.

“Our advice to the Vice President is that if he has indeed turned a new leaf and seen the light like Saul on his way to Damascus, he should show repentance and apologize to Ghanaians and join the NDC to scrap the taxes now and not in the future.”

