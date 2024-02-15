Modern Ghana logo
15.02.2024 Social News

Empowerment Through Unity: Kwasi Afrifa advocates for development-focused leadership

By Dominic Kojo Blay || Contributor
Empowerment Through Unity: Kwasi Afrifa advocates for development-focused leadership
15.02.2024 LISTEN

In a fervent call to action, the Amenfi West Parliamentary Candidate representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, has underscored the imperative need for his constituents to embrace a visionary leader who embodies unity and fervently champions the cause of development.

In a poignant reflection on the historical voting patterns of the constituency, which had long favored the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon Afrifa lamented the stagnation of development initiatives, attributing this stasis to the absence of a unifying figurehead capable of galvanizing collective efforts towards progress.

Hon Afrifa made this call during an interaction with the media after touring several communities which includes Asankrangwa, Asakran Breman, Kwaben, Asankran Moseaso, Oda Krofofrom, Oda Anhwiam, Odumase, Yirase and Wassa Dunkwa.

According to him the unique position of the Amenfi West Constituency, proudly boasting its distinction as the sole area countrywide boasting two flourishing cocoa Districts , Samreboi and Asankragwa Districts. Despite the designation of cocoa roads, the lamentable absence of alsphat impedes the realization of their full potential, he mentioned.

Furthermore, he pathetically highlighted the glaring absence of a dedicated cocoa clinic, a deficiency that stands in stark contradiction to the constituency's substantial contribution to national cocoa production.

In a bold declaration of intent, Afrifa avowed his candidacy for the esteemed position of Member of Parliament under the auspices of the ruling New Patriotic Party, articulating a compelling vision centered on fostering unity among the esteemed chiefs and constituents to spearhead a comprehensive developmental agenda.

"I have borne witness to the stagnation of development within our constituency, where basic amenities such as roads, water, hospitals, and drainage systems languish in a state of disrepair," Mr. Afrifa hinted.

His overarching mission, he fervently asserted, is to serve as a catalyst for unity, transcending political, ethnic, and religious divides to collectively pursue the imperatives of development.

Responding to a query regarding the traditional role of Members of Parliament as lawmakers rather than development agents, Kwasi Afrifa rebuffed such notions as defeatist, emphatically asserting the pivotal role of MPs in steering the developmental trajectory through legislative channels.

In anticipation of the forthcoming general elections in December, Afrifa exuded unwavering confidence in the prospects of the NPP, citing the transformative strides of the government. He underscored the paramount importance of effective communication in disseminating the government's achievements, echoing the clarion call for grassroots mobilization to amplify these accomplishments.

In a stirring appeal to constituents and esteemed chiefs alike, Afrifa implored the electorate to prioritize transformation over mediocrity, championing the ascendancy of a leader endowed with both local and international networks across diverse sectors, including businesses, educational scholarships, and sports. Such visionary leadership, he contended, is poised to elevate the teeming youth to unprecedented heights of prosperity and empowerment.

In other development, Kwasi Afrifa will be touring Nyame Ndae, Gonukrom and Bɔdeɛ krom on Sunday 18th January with his team.

Just in....
