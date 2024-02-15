Former National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Mornah, has criticized the Akufo Addo-led government, branding it as the worst administration since the inception of the fourth republican constitution in Ghana.

Mr. Mornah expressed his concerns, asserting that the current government has led the country into a dire economic situation that may be difficult to recover.

He criticises the newly appointed ministers, indicating that there is nothing left to salvage at this point.

During an interview on TV3's ‘Big Issues,’ Mr. Mornah elaborated stated, "This is the worst governance we have encountered since the fourth republican constitution.

“Everything has not worked, and because nothing has worked, they have chosen to use an international variable that they can hang their incompetence and gross mismanagement of our economy on."

Mr. Mornah slams government for constantly blaming the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War for the economic challenges facing the nation.

He argued that economies worldwide have rebounded from the effects of the pandemic, and the government's insistence on these factors is dead news.

The former National Chairman of the PNC emphasized that even before the emergence of Covid-19, the Ghanaian economy was already on a downward trajectory.

He contended that the pandemic provided the government with economic hope due to the financial aid received.

He stated, ''Our situation would have been more calamitous than we have today."

In Mr. Mornah's perspective, the government needs to acknowledge its failures and work towards fixing the economy rather than pretending that everything is alright, as such a facade only worsens the economic challenges faced by the country.