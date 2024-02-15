Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

This gov't is the worst we've encountered since the fourth republic — Bernard Mornah goes 'hard' on NPP

Headlines This gov't is the worst we've encountered since the fourth republic —Bernard Mornah goes 'hard' on NPP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Mornah, has criticized the Akufo Addo-led government, branding it as the worst administration since the inception of the fourth republican constitution in Ghana.

Mr. Mornah expressed his concerns, asserting that the current government has led the country into a dire economic situation that may be difficult to recover.

He criticises the newly appointed ministers, indicating that there is nothing left to salvage at this point.

During an interview on TV3's ‘Big Issues,’ Mr. Mornah elaborated stated, "This is the worst governance we have encountered since the fourth republican constitution.

“Everything has not worked, and because nothing has worked, they have chosen to use an international variable that they can hang their incompetence and gross mismanagement of our economy on."

Mr. Mornah slams government for constantly blaming the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War for the economic challenges facing the nation.

He argued that economies worldwide have rebounded from the effects of the pandemic, and the government's insistence on these factors is dead news.

The former National Chairman of the PNC emphasized that even before the emergence of Covid-19, the Ghanaian economy was already on a downward trajectory.

He contended that the pandemic provided the government with economic hope due to the financial aid received.

He stated, ''Our situation would have been more calamitous than we have today."

In Mr. Mornah's perspective, the government needs to acknowledge its failures and work towards fixing the economy rather than pretending that everything is alright, as such a facade only worsens the economic challenges faced by the country.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Prof Eric Opoku Mensah, Acting Vice Chancellor of UniMAC Prof Eric Opoku Mensah appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor of UniMAC

1 hour ago

Ministerial reshuffle: A player who can win you a match doesn't need full 90 minutes; injury time is enough —Justin Kodua to critics Ministerial reshuffle: A player who can win you a match doesn't need full 90 min...

2 hours ago

Stop campaigning if you think you've won the elections —Kabilla to Mahama Stop campaigning if you think you've won the elections — Kabilla to Mahama 

2 hours ago

This gov't is the worst we've encountered since the fourth republic —Bernard Mornah goes 'hard' on NPP This gov't is the worst we've encountered since the fourth republic — Bernard Mo...

2 hours ago

Bawumia's 'bold solutions' speech is like what Jesus said, did on mount; he's given hope to the poor, needy —Allotey Jacobs Bawumia's 'bold solutions' speech is like what Jesus said, did on mount; he's gi...

2 hours ago

Bawumia's vision statement is a game changer; can employ thousands of Ghanaians from high-class, academia, uneducated —Allotey Jacobs Bawumia's vision statement is a game changer; can employ thousands of Ghanaians ...

2 hours ago

Ministerial reshuffle: 'Akufo-Addo has acted; those who talk don't know, those who know don't talk' —Kabilla to critics Ministerial reshuffle: 'Akufo-Addo has acted; those who talk don't know, those w...

2 hours ago

It's illegal to engage agents, register vacant rooms and buildings for rent with us; stop forcing 2years rent advance – Landlords told It's illegal to engage agents, register vacant rooms and buildings for rent with...

2 hours ago

Better economic managers debate: Theres no difference between NDC and NPP – Economist Better economic managers debate: There’s no difference between NDC and NPP – Eco...

4 hours ago

Bawumias betrayal forced Akufo-Addo to undertake 'belated painful reshuffle' — GFL Bawumia’s betrayal forced Akufo-Addo to undertake 'belated painful reshuffle' — ...

Just in....
body-container-line