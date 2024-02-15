Ablekuma Central MP, partner cut sod for expansion of Bukhari Islamic Educational Centre

In a groundbreaking event, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Abdul-Latif Dan, in collaboration with Qatar Charity held a sod-cutting ceremony on Friday February 9.

The ceremony marked the initiation of a monumental project—the construction of a 3-storey Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) block for Bukhari Islamic Educational Centre located in the vibrant TCL community.

The ceremony unfolded with Hon. Gambo Wangabi, the former assemblyman for the area, providing a poignant history of the educational institution.

Mr. Hassan Ali Owda, the Country Director of Qatar Charity, emphasized their dedication to supporting communities through the provision of essential educational facilities.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Emadi, the main donor, shared insights into the significance of education and affirmed his commitment to furthering this course.

His son, Jassim Al-Emadi, a young teenager, spoke eloquently about the challenges faced by pupils without proper facilities and pledged his support for his father's charitable endeavors, carrying forward a legacy of giving.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of NDC constituency executives led by Hon. Solomon Amoo, Hon. Nii Armah Tagoe - former sub-metro chairman, Ward Coordinators and some party faithfuls who always support the Member of Parliament in all endeavors.

Mrs. Monica Ansaba, the Municipal Education Director, conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the Member of Parliament, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan and Qatar Charity for their benevolent efforts towards education in the constituency.

Currently, Bukhari Islamic Educational Centre operates up to the primary level. The envisioned expansion up to the SHS level is poised to revolutionize educational opportunities for the students. The initiative aims to streamline the educational journey, allowing students to seamlessly progress from primary to SHS within the confines of their community, eliminating the need for dispersion across the region.

In a fervent appeal, the MP underscored a pressing need and urged Qatar Charity to continue their invaluable support for this transformative project.

The community of TCL and its environs resonated with hope as the sod-cutting ceremony laid the foundation for a brighter educational future, symbolizing the collaborative efforts that can uplift communities and provide accessible education to all.