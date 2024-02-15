Mr Amos Dadzie donates Sports Kits to Fijai Senior High School

Revered Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Mr Amos Dadzie has donated sports kits valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis to Fijai Senior High School, his alma-mater.

The sports kits which consist of a set of football jerseys and apparel for trainers are geared towards enhancing sporting activities at the school.

At a brief ceremony on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the school premises, alumnus Mr. Stephen Yeboah who spoke on behalf of Mr Amos Dadzie said the alumni felt indebted to their alma mater which was important to recognize and appreciate how the school had helped them to become useful members of society in various professions. He also mentioned that this gesture forms part of the birthday commemoration of Mr Amos.

The Headmaster of the Fijai School, Mr Kenneth Aghomodzi, who received the donation on behalf of the school’s management and students, lauded Mr. Amos Dadzie for the gesture. He said the donation is very timely since it will motivate the school’s football team as they prepare for this year’s inter-schools competition. He promised to ensure that the school’s team makes good use of the kits.

The headmaster together with the visibly overjoyed staff and management of the school acknowledged that Mr Amos’s sole contribution to acquiring the sporting items was praiseworthy.

In contrast to this, somewhere in 2019 Mr Amos and his Year group donated white maker boards and some educational materials for the school. The headmaster revealed.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was graced by the CEO of Skyy Media Group and former DCE of Wassa East, Mr Wilson Arthur, Nana Kwame (media personality), Premier Gawu and a host of other distinguish personalities.

Mr Amos Dadzie is a member of the 1997 Year group of Fijai Senior High School.