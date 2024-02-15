Modern Ghana logo
MTN Ghana stocks National Blood Bank with 26,000 pints since 2011

MTN Ghana Foundation, the Corporate Social Investment wing of MTN Ghana, has since 2011 collected 26,000 units of blood to support the national blood bank and other regional hospitals nationwide.

Mr Obed Adu-Amankwaah, the MTN's Area Manager in-charge of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions has announced in Sunyani.

Last year, he said the Foundation raised and supplied the regional hospitals with 6,440 units of blood, exceeding its target of 5000 units of blood, adding that the company had targeted to raise 7,000 pints of blood this year.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of blood donation exercises organised by the company, Mr Adu-Amankwaah emphasized MTN's commitment to improve health care delivery, particularly maternal care in the country.

The exercises were held at the Sunyani Senior High School and the Twene Amanfo Senior High/Technical School compounds, which enabled some eligible students to voluntarily donate blood.

In 2011, the MTN Ghana launched the annual blood donation exercise on Valentine's Day, which now runs as “Save a Life Blood Donation Exercise.”

The Save a Life project is a proprietary event by the Foundation to encourage voluntary blood donation to stock blood banks across the country, an intervention that reiterates the company's commitment towards making the lives of Ghanaians a whole lot brighter.

Mr Adu-Amankwaah explained that this year's exercise had been programmed for the collection of 900 pints of blood from students in six selected SHSs in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

Similar blood donation exercises were held simultaneously at the Akumfi Ameyaw SHS and Buoyem SHS in Bono East as well as the Ahafoman SHS and Bechem Presbyterian SHS in the Ahafo region.

Health, Mr Adu-Amakwaah emphasised, remained one of the three focal areas of the MTN Foundation, saying “we commit resources to provide access to health care delivery.

GNA

