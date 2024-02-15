Modern Ghana logo
I’ll continue with govt’s pro-poor policies – Dr. Amin Adam

The newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has given the greatest assurance that he will continue with the policies and programmes of the government as contained in the 2024 budget.

Dr. Amin Adam emphasized his familiarity with the ministry, its programmes and challenges and indicated that his one year as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry has adequately prepared him for his new role.

“I have been part of the Finance Ministry for about a year now and so I understand and I am familiar with the issues there and I am familiar with the global issues,” he told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Tuesday, February 15.

Speaking on concerns that the president’s ministerial appointment came too late and may not have a significant impact, especially on the poor and vulnerable, he assured that he will move at a faster pace to catch up and ensure that the pro-poor initiatives of the government are successfully implemented.

“If you look at the budget that was presented this year, there were a number of pro-poor initiatives, and I do not intend to depart from those pro-poor initiatives. And I will ensure that business follows as usual as it should. We will make sure that we move faster to implement the tax reliefs that were made in the budget and I am going to make sure the poor are insulated.”

He added that he will collaborate with the International Monetary Fund and the business community to ensure the completion of the extended credit facility with the Fund.

“It is important to note that we are under an IMF programme and I want to assure the IMF and the business community that I will ensure that the programme remains on track. I will work to ensure that the programme does not suffer.”

—CitiNewsroom

