Our mortuary is in perfect condition – HTH management

Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region has dismissed allegations that its malfunctioning mortuary has compelled clients to remove their deceased loved ones from the facility.

Management insists that the circulated reports in certain media outlets are unfounded.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Department, dated February 14, 2024, the hospital's management asserted, "Our mortuary is in perfect condition."

The hospital clarified that a compressor issue occurred on Thursday, February 8, 2024, but immediate efforts were undertaken to address and rectify the situation.

The statement further read: "This is to inform our clients, prospective clients, and the general public that we had one of our compressors going off last week.

"Efforts were made for the situation to be rectified."

The management aims to reassure the public of the hospital's commitment to maintaining the proper functioning of its facilities.