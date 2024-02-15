NDC National Youth Wing Committee for Social Inclusion celebrates Valentine's with needy, vulnerable people in AWW

The NDC National Youth Wing Committee for Social Inclusion, led by Emmanuella Hommey and Frances Enim, celebrated the 2024 Valentine day's event with the needy and vulnerable people in the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency in Accra.

The event which was organized by the Directoriate under the leadership of the national youth wing of the NDC, saw in attendance the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC NDC, John Setor Dumelo, the national Youth organizer George Opare Addo among other dignitaries.

In his remarks at the event, the parliamentary candidate assured the attendees of the NDC's commitment to protecting and supporting the vulnerable in our society.

The Deputy Director of the committee for social inclusion, Emmanuella Hommey, who spoke to the media after the programme indicated the role of the committee in the development of the party and their continued engagement with all stakeholders within the disability circle towards the objective of carrying everyone along the in the NDC and beyond.

The Ayawaso West Wougon constituency executives collaborated with the members of the youth wing committee to undertake the project in Abelemkpe.