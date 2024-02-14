Modern Ghana logo
Don't celebrate Valentine’s Day, it's against Islam — Muslim youth told

Some Islamic leaders in the Ashaiman Municipality have advised the Muslim youth not to partake in the Valentine's Day celebration as the celebration is against the teachings of Islam.

Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide on February 14 with people taking advantage of the day to appreciate their loved ones through the sharing of gifts.

The Islamic leaders, however, indicated that the “love celebration day” had no place in the Islamic religion as it contradicted fundamental teachings on modesty, chastity, and the holiness of marriage.

Mallam Mutawakil Ahmed, an Islamic leader at the Ashiaman Newtown Mosque, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Valentine's Day promoted a culture of materialism and romanticism that conflicted with the teachings of Islam.

The focus should be on strengthening family bonds and expressing love and appreciation within the religion’s framework.

He added that Muslims, especially the youth, must remain steadfast in upholding their Islamic values instead of following worldly celebrations.

“For Muslims to abstain from Valentine's Day festivities is not merely a matter of personal choice but a religious obligation. The Quran and hadiths are the sources of Islamic guidance that do not endorse the celebration of romantic love outside the bonds of marriage,” he stated.

He reminded them that the Quran explicitly warns against the practice of other cultures and religions without critical examination.

Imam Abdul Rakib, another Muslim leader at the Mosque, said, “Quranic teachings emphasise the importance of adhering to Islamic principles and resisting the influence of practices that do not align with our faith.”

He said Valentine’s Day, which originated from non-Islamic traditions, encouraged behaviours and values contrary to Quranic teaching.

Such behaviours included materialism, premarital relationships, and the prioritisation of romantic love over devotion.

GNA

