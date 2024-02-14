Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Tema: 65 people killed in motorcycle crashes in 2023

Social News Tema: 65 people killed in motorcycle crashes in 2023
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A total of 65 people got killed in road crashes involving motorcycles in the Tema Police region in 2023.

Out of the total, 15 were lost in the first quarter, 16 in the second quarter, 26 in the third quarter, and eight in the fourth quarter of the year.

This was contained in the Ghana Police Service's Motor Traffic and Transport Department’s (MTTD) motor accident returns for 2023, available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The crashes, which involved a total of 287 total cycles comprising 253 motorcycles and 31 tricycles, led to the injuries of 282 people.

Reacting to the number of accidents occurring from cycles, some pillion riders in Ashaiman, in an interview with the GNA, expressed concerns over the reckless riding of some commercial cyclists.

They said even though it provided them with alternatives to beat traffic and reach their destinations earlier than regular vehicles, the number of deaths and injuries occurring because of motorbikes was worrying.

Mr. Yussif Ibrahim, a motor rider said the rough riding on cycles could lead to people incurring medical costs if they get involved in crushes.

Hajia Fati Tahiru, who occasionally uses motor bikes, said there was a need for increased safety measures to protect commuters, as most motor riders carry passengers without providing them with helmets.

“Taking Okada is dangerous, especially without a helmet; they overtake dangerously even in traffic, and sometimes when trucks are coming in the opposite direction, which can lead to a collision,” she said.

Madam Faiza Zakari called on the Road Safety Department and the MTTD to intensify awareness creation on reckless riding and road regulations to help reduce the menace.

She said she used to patronise them because of the convenience of reaching her destination early, adding that, she stopped using motor bikes after witnessing their reckless riding and its resultant crashes as they drove through traffic and narrow spaces between vehicles with disregard for traffic regulations.

—GNA

Top Stories

4 hours ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle reflects a gov’t in disarray, obstinately disconnected fr...

4 hours ago

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the opposition NDC ‘A vote for Bawumia is a third term for Akufo-Addo’s disastrous government’ — Fi...

4 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Reshuffle: ‘Akufo-Addo just pushing his cronies to raise money for elections’ — ...

4 hours ago

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, former Energy Minister and NPP flagbearer aspirantleft and late broadcaster Wofa K.K ‘May the lord welcome Wofa KK into his warm and eternal embrace’ — Boakye Agyark...

5 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attaleft and North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘A day of reckoning is coming where Ofori-Atta will answer for his atrocities’ —...

5 hours ago

Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Economy Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Econ...

5 hours ago

Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and Leader of Royalhouse Chapel International ‘I forgive you; may the lord have mercy on your souls’ — Rev Korankye Ankrah to ...

5 hours ago

Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Leader and Founder of Royalhouse Chapel International ‘Allegations of sexual misconduct against Rev Korankye Ankrah false’ — Royalhous...

5 hours ago

Late Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye Oman FM’s Wofa KK reportedly dies shortly after radio appearance

5 hours ago

Inflation goes up marginally to 23.5 Inflation goes up marginally to 23.5%

Just in....
body-container-line