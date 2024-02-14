Tema: 65 people killed in motorcycle crashes in 2023

A total of 65 people got killed in road crashes involving motorcycles in the Tema Police region in 2023.

Out of the total, 15 were lost in the first quarter, 16 in the second quarter, 26 in the third quarter, and eight in the fourth quarter of the year.

This was contained in the Ghana Police Service's Motor Traffic and Transport Department’s (MTTD) motor accident returns for 2023, available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The crashes, which involved a total of 287 total cycles comprising 253 motorcycles and 31 tricycles, led to the injuries of 282 people.

Reacting to the number of accidents occurring from cycles, some pillion riders in Ashaiman, in an interview with the GNA, expressed concerns over the reckless riding of some commercial cyclists.

They said even though it provided them with alternatives to beat traffic and reach their destinations earlier than regular vehicles, the number of deaths and injuries occurring because of motorbikes was worrying.

Mr. Yussif Ibrahim, a motor rider said the rough riding on cycles could lead to people incurring medical costs if they get involved in crushes.

Hajia Fati Tahiru, who occasionally uses motor bikes, said there was a need for increased safety measures to protect commuters, as most motor riders carry passengers without providing them with helmets.

“Taking Okada is dangerous, especially without a helmet; they overtake dangerously even in traffic, and sometimes when trucks are coming in the opposite direction, which can lead to a collision,” she said.

Madam Faiza Zakari called on the Road Safety Department and the MTTD to intensify awareness creation on reckless riding and road regulations to help reduce the menace.

She said she used to patronise them because of the convenience of reaching her destination early, adding that, she stopped using motor bikes after witnessing their reckless riding and its resultant crashes as they drove through traffic and narrow spaces between vehicles with disregard for traffic regulations.

—GNA