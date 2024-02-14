‘A day of reckoning is coming where Ofori-Atta will answer for his atrocities’ — Ablakwa

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta[left] and North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will face investigation and prosecution over allegations of financial impropriety while in office, says Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, conducted a long-awaited reshuffle of his ministerial team, removing Ofori-Atta and several other ministers from his government.

However, Mr. Ablakwa says this will not address the deep-rooted issues of corruption that have plagued the Akufo-Addo's government.

The North Tongu MP alleges that Ofori-Atta illegally withdrew $58 million from government coffers to finance the National Cathedral project, and also awarded a $100 million contract to Sustainable Management Limited (SML), raising suspicion of corruption.

In a post via X following the reshuffle, the North Tongu lawmaker said "As for Ken Ofori-Atta — at the right time he will answer for his US$58million illegal withdrawal for Akufo-Addo’s scandalous US$450million cathedral, the US$100million dubious SML contract & all the other atrocities."

"The day of reckoning is coming," Mr. Ablakwa further warned.

President Akufo-Addo's reshuffle comes after a barrage of calls from the opposition and even his own party members for him to dismiss ministers accused of mismanagement and corruption.