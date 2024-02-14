AMA and GUTA meet over implementation of new revenue digitalisation system

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has met with the Business Committee of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) over the implementation of a new digitalisation system to be rolled out soon.

The new system would be piloted in the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metropolitan District with the aim of streamlining processes, curbing revenue leakages, and improving efficiency in financial transactions within the Metropolitan area.

This could be done through the banks, mobile money transactions or by either dialling *222*33# across all networks and by scanning a QR code.

Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Chief Executive Officer, AMA, said the decision to transition into a digital revenue collection system came amidst growing concerns for greater accountability and technological advancement in public service delivery.

She said the importance of engaging stakeholders like GUTA in the implementation process was to create value for all and collaborate to ensure the successful adoption of the new digital system.

“The new system is poised not only to bring about transformative changes in revenue collection but enable real-time tracking of transactions, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and enhance the overall efficiency of revenue management processes,” Madam Sackey said.

She said there would not be any new changes in the amount to be paid for every category of business, adding that accredited AMA officers would be strategically positioned to assist clients in making payments.

Mr Benjamin Yeboah, Director, Welfare, GUTA, assured of their support and raised some concerns related to wrong billing, the user-friendliness of the digital payment platform, security and integrity of the financial transactions in the new system, among others.

He called for an accessible complaint desk, where anyone facing an issue could easily reach out for assistance, rather than automated voice responses with no resolution.

Mr. Yeboah requested a grace period for GUTA to educate its members about the new development, and to resolve any emerging issues for a successful implementation of the system.

