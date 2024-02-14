Oman FM’s Kwabena Kwakye reported dead

Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK, the main anchor of Boiling Point, a popular political talk programme aired on Accra-based Oman FM has passed on.

Mr Kwakye is said to have collapsed during a production at Ken City Media in Accra and was pronounced dead at a certain hospital.

His employer Ken City Media led by businessman Kenneth Agyapong and the family are expected to make a formal announcement of his demise.

Aside from Boiling Point, Wofa Kwakye was a panel member on the National Agenda, an Oman FM morning show programme and occasionally held the 'fort' when the regular anchor, Fiifi Boafo was not available.

The late broadcaster previously worked as a Parliamentary and Presidential correspondent at Net2 TV and Oman FM.

He also worked previously with the likes of Professor Kofi Agyekum of Legon, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Mr Kwabena Agyapong and K.T. Hammond now Minister for Trade and Industry.

Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company GNPC in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo. The board was then chaired by the former acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay.

Kwabena Kwakye was active in the campaign of his boss, Kennedy Agyapong to become the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party but was defeated by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.