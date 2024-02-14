Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Oman FM’s Kwabena Kwakye reported dead

Social News Oman FMs Kwabena Kwakye reported dead
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK, the main anchor of Boiling Point, a popular political talk programme aired on Accra-based Oman FM has passed on.

Mr Kwakye is said to have collapsed during a production at Ken City Media in Accra and was pronounced dead at a certain hospital.

His employer Ken City Media led by businessman Kenneth Agyapong and the family are expected to make a formal announcement of his demise.

Aside from Boiling Point, Wofa Kwakye was a panel member on the National Agenda, an Oman FM morning show programme and occasionally held the 'fort' when the regular anchor, Fiifi Boafo was not available.

The late broadcaster previously worked as a Parliamentary and Presidential correspondent at Net2 TV and Oman FM.

He also worked previously with the likes of Professor Kofi Agyekum of Legon, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Mr Kwabena Agyapong and K.T. Hammond now Minister for Trade and Industry.

Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company GNPC in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo. The board was then chaired by the former acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay.

Kwabena Kwakye was active in the campaign of his boss, Kennedy Agyapong to become the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party but was defeated by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ministerial nominees reject Akufo-Addos appointment Ministerial nominees reject Akufo-Addo’s appointment

3 hours ago

Registrar to delete 8,000 defaulting companies from register by May Registrar to delete 8,000 defaulting companies from register by May

3 hours ago

Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah ‘Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle is dead on arrival, came after collapse of his governmen...

3 hours ago

From left to right: Kwasi Amoako-Atta; Former Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwaku Agyemang Manu; former Health Minister and Ken Ofori-Atta; former Finance Minister ‘I appreciate your service, wish you well in your future endeavours’ — Akufo-Add...

3 hours ago

Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, Health Minister-designateleft and President Akufo-Addo Okoe-Boye returns as health minister in Akufo-Addo's latest reshuffle

3 hours ago

Sunyani Technical University sets up committee to probe sex-for-grades allegation Sunyani Technical University sets up committee to probe sex-for-grades allegatio...

3 hours ago

Ministerial Reshuffle: Ofori-Atta will answer for his US58m illegal withdrawal for Akufo-Addos scandalous US450m cathedral – Ablakwa Ministerial Reshuffle: Ofori-Atta will answer for his US$58m illegal withdrawal ...

3 hours ago

Freddie Blay Akufo-Addo needed to do his reshuffle two years ago; It’s too late now – Freddy ...

4 hours ago

This is no reshuffle; it's a remix of same old bad stock — Minority Chief Whip on latest cabinet shake-up ‘This is no reshuffle; it's a remix of same old bad stock’ — Minority Chief Whip...

4 hours ago

Police arrest suspect after he stabs policeman in robbery expedition at Ashaley Botwe Police arrest suspect after he stabs policeman in robbery expedition at Ashaley ...

Just in....
body-container-line