WHO and partners disseminate maternal mental health report in Ghana

The World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health and other partners, in collaboration with the UK-FCDO, recently hosted a Dissemination Meeting in Accra to unveil the Maternal Mental Health Situational Analysis Report.

The report not only signifies a unique opportunity to target women during a pivotal life stage but also underscores the potential to positively influence outcomes for both mothers and children.

Embracing a rights-based, sustainable framework specifically tailored to the Ghanaian context, the initiative marks a significant stride toward comprehensive maternal mental health care.

Globally, maternal mental health problems are estimated between 18% and 38%, with higher prevalence rates reported in low and middle-income countries, including Ghana (15% to 57%). These challenges stem from various risk factors, such as poverty, unemployment, abuse, and systemic issues within mental health services.

Within Ghana, studies reveal notable prevalence rates for prenatal and postnatal depression (10%–38% and 4%–9%, respectively) and prenatal anxiety (33%).

Despite global commitments outlined in the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013–2030, progress has been sluggish.

The Minister of Health, Hon Kwaku Manu, outlined Ghana's efforts, including the training of mental health professionals, the launch of a policy and a 5-year strategic plan on Non-Communicable Diseases, and the establishment of a Mental Health Authority.

Highlighting the repercussions of untreated maternal depression and anxiety on birth outcomes, Hon Kwaku Manu emphasized the importance of comprehensive mental health services. He stressed that strengthening the mental health system demands collective efforts and political commitments.

In a speech read on his behalf, the WHO Country Representative, Prof Francis Kasolo, underscored collaboration to seamlessly integrate maternal mental health services into routine perinatal care. He acknowledged the pivotal support of the UK-FCDO and urged the incorporation of maternal mental health services into national policies.

The UK FCDO Development Director, Richard Sandall emphasized the urgent need for a national policy compelling comprehensive screening and management of Maternal Mental Health Disorders (MMHDs) in Ghana.

He highlighted the UK's consistent support for mental health initiatives in Ghana, referencing the FCDO-WHO Health Systems Strengthening for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative as a testament to their ongoing commitment.