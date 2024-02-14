Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

WHO and partners disseminate maternal mental health report in Ghana

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Health WHO and partners disseminate maternal mental health report in Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health and other partners, in collaboration with the UK-FCDO, recently hosted a Dissemination Meeting in Accra to unveil the Maternal Mental Health Situational Analysis Report.

The report not only signifies a unique opportunity to target women during a pivotal life stage but also underscores the potential to positively influence outcomes for both mothers and children.

Embracing a rights-based, sustainable framework specifically tailored to the Ghanaian context, the initiative marks a significant stride toward comprehensive maternal mental health care.

Globally, maternal mental health problems are estimated between 18% and 38%, with higher prevalence rates reported in low and middle-income countries, including Ghana (15% to 57%). These challenges stem from various risk factors, such as poverty, unemployment, abuse, and systemic issues within mental health services.

Within Ghana, studies reveal notable prevalence rates for prenatal and postnatal depression (10%–38% and 4%–9%, respectively) and prenatal anxiety (33%).

Despite global commitments outlined in the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013–2030, progress has been sluggish.

The Minister of Health, Hon Kwaku Manu, outlined Ghana's efforts, including the training of mental health professionals, the launch of a policy and a 5-year strategic plan on Non-Communicable Diseases, and the establishment of a Mental Health Authority.

Highlighting the repercussions of untreated maternal depression and anxiety on birth outcomes, Hon Kwaku Manu emphasized the importance of comprehensive mental health services. He stressed that strengthening the mental health system demands collective efforts and political commitments.

In a speech read on his behalf, the WHO Country Representative, Prof Francis Kasolo, underscored collaboration to seamlessly integrate maternal mental health services into routine perinatal care. He acknowledged the pivotal support of the UK-FCDO and urged the incorporation of maternal mental health services into national policies.

The UK FCDO Development Director, Richard Sandall emphasized the urgent need for a national policy compelling comprehensive screening and management of Maternal Mental Health Disorders (MMHDs) in Ghana.

He highlighted the UK's consistent support for mental health initiatives in Ghana, referencing the FCDO-WHO Health Systems Strengthening for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative as a testament to their ongoing commitment.

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Registrar to delete 8,000 defaulting companies from register by May Registrar to delete 8,000 defaulting companies from register by May

24 minutes ago

Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah ‘Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle is dead on arrival, came after collapse of his governmen...

24 minutes ago

From left to right: Kwasi Amoako-Atta; Former Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwaku Agyemang Manu; former Health Minister and Ken Ofori-Atta; former Finance Minister ‘I appreciate your service, wish you well in your future endeavours’ — Akufo-Add...

24 minutes ago

Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, Health Minister-designateleft and President Akufo-Addo Dr. Okoe-Boye returns as last-minute health minister in Akufo-Addo's latest resh...

24 minutes ago

Sunyani Technical University sets up committee to probe sex-for-grades allegation Sunyani Technical University sets up committee to probe sex-for-grades allegatio...

35 minutes ago

Ministerial Reshuffle: Ofori-Atta will answer for his US58m illegal withdrawal for Akufo-Addos scandalous US450m cathedral – Ablakwa Ministerial Reshuffle: Ofori-Atta will answer for his US$58m illegal withdrawal ...

35 minutes ago

Freddie Blay Akufo-Addo needed to do his reshuffle two years ago; It’s too late now – Freddy ...

38 minutes ago

This is no reshuffle; it's a remix of same old bad stock — Minority Chief Whip on latest cabinet shake-up ‘This is no reshuffle; it's a remix of same old bad stock’ — Minority Chief Whip...

1 hour ago

Police arrest suspect after he stabs policeman in robbery expedition at Ashaley Botwe Police arrest suspect after he stabs policeman in robbery expedition at Ashaley ...

3 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr Ministerial reshuffle: New Ministers cannot do much with just 10 months to elect...

Just in....
body-container-line