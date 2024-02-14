Kumasi Mayor commissions three projects

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Samuel Pyne has commissioned three completed educational projects in the metropolis.

The projects include a six-unit classroom block at Adumanu M/A school in the Kumasi Metropolis, funded by the District Assembly Common Fund.

The other two projects are nine-unit institutional sanitation facilities for a Higher Institute of Islamic Studies at Buokrom and Obiri Yeboah M/A Primary and Junior High School, funded by the World Bank.

The mayor said education comes next to health, hence the government’s decision to create a conducive learning environment for teachers and students.

He called on all the players in the education sector to complement the effort of the government to promote quality education in the metropolis.

The Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, commended the mayor for complementing the effort of the central government to provide educational infrastructure in the Kumasi Metropolis.