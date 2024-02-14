OFFICIAL: Ken Ofori-Atta, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 11 other Ministers yanked

14.02.2024 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially made changes to the executive.

In a release from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House on Wednesday, February 14, it has confirmed that the President has relieved 13 ministers of their duties.

Among the Ministers relieved of their duties is the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey have all been relieved of their duties.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also relieved 10 Deputy ministers of their duties with immediate effect.

In the release from Jubilee House, it said the President has reached out to the affected Ministers and expressed his appreciation for their contributions to his government.

“The president personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers who have exited government for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office which helped in the realization of Government’s mandate to the Ghanaian people over the last seven years and wished each of them well in their future endeavours,” parts of the release said.

