Court clears Hon Atta Mensah and Kwesi Dawood of defilement, incest, assault, and abortion charges

On January 22, 2024, a notable legal milestone occurred as Hon Atta Mensah and Hon Kwesi Dawood were cleared of all charges by H/H Dorinda Smith Arthur of the Cape Coast Circuit Court 1, following a nearly three-year-long high-stakes criminal trial.

The charges leveled against them included defilement, incest, assault, and involvement in abortion and abetting abortion.

As the prosecution concluded its case, the defense successfully argued for a submission of no case under section 173 of Act 30/60, resulting in their acquittal. The court, after reviewing the evidence and submissions, upheld the defense's argument, leading to the declaration of acquittal and discharge for the accused.

A crucial moment in the trial came during cross-examination when it was revealed that the complainant, Mavis Abena Agyeiwaa Ayittey Arhin, had not been in a relationship with Hon Kwesi Dawood as claimed, but rather with Hon Atta Mensah for a period of four years.

The charge of incest took a significant turn when Hon Kwesi Dawood, in his pursuit of truth, requested a paternity test. The results from The Trust Hospital's DNA Clinic in Accra conclusively proved that he was not the biological father of the alleged survivor, Rita Akos Ayittey Arhin. The court accepted this DNA evidence, bolstering the defense's position.

During cross-examination, the credibility of the complainant was called into question due to inconsistencies in her demeanor and responses, particularly her reluctance to assist the police in establishing the biological relationship between the accused and the alleged survivor. This lack of cooperation cast doubt on the validity of her claims.

Regarding the charge of defilement, the prosecution's case was weakened by contradictions, inconsistencies, and a lack of corroborating evidence. The court emphasized the failure to present compelling evidence, leading to the conclusion that the prosecution had not substantiated its case beyond conjecture and suspicion.

In a decisive ruling, H/H Dorinda Smith Arthur invoked Section 173 of Act 30, entering a submission of no case and subsequently acquitting and discharging the accused of all charges related to defilement, incest, assault, and involvement in abortion and abetting abortion. This ruling not only signifies the collapse of the prosecution's case but also represents a significant legal triumph for Hon Atta Mensah and Hon Kwesi Dawood.