Ministers, MPs storms Jubilee House Over Akufo-Addo’s Ministerial reshuffle

Accompanied by immense speculations and anticipation, President Nana Akufo-Addo has been extensively engaging incoming and outgoing ministers, signaling an imminent and substantial reshuffle of his ministerial team.

Since assuming office on 7th January 2017, this is touted as the President’s most radical cabinet reshuffle yet.

According to reliable sources within the Jubilee House, the much-anticipated announcement regarding the changes in ministerial positions is scheduled for the week with February 14, 2024, Valentine's Day most likely.

Observations on Tuesday from the afternoon witnessed a flurry of activities at the Jubilee House, as ministers anticipated to be affected by the reshuffle made their way to the presidential residence. Additionally, Members of Parliament who have been penned down for appointment also arrived, expecting to benefit from potential ministerial shake-up.

This heightened influx of political figures further solidifies the notion that significant changes are on the horizon.

Speculations about the reshuffle have been rife in recent weeks, as President Akufo-Addo seeks to inject renewed vigor and efficiency into his government’s operations ahead of the December election.

The reshuffling of ministerial positions is seen as a strategic move aimed at optimizing the performance of key portfolios, ultimately driving progress and development within Ghana.

With Wednesday’s scheduled announcement, Ghanaians eagerly await the unveiling of the new ministerial line-up.

This development promises to shape the future trajectory of the country, as fresh faces join the government machinery and experienced individuals take on new challenges. The President’s radical approach to this reshuffle attests to his commitment to delivering on his promises and delivering enhanced governance to the Ghanaian people.

As the nation gears up for President Akufo-Addo’s forthcoming announcement, all eyes will be on the Jubilee House on Wednesday. The reveal of the new ministerial appointments will undoubtedly spark further discussions and analyses among political commentators, citizens, and stakeholders alike. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest developments on this highly anticipated ministerial reshuffle.

-DGN online

