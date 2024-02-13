Modern Ghana logo
Ministerial Reshuffle: Ken Ofori-Atta finally relieved ?

Barring any last minute changes, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will no longer be in office in a ministerial reshuffle yet to be announced soon.

There has since been pressure on President Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Finance Minister following events that grounded the country's economy.

The calls for the resignation or dismissal of the Minister reached a crescendo when government despite strong denials turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout to shore up the sinking economy.

Today reports from some corridors of power have indicated that President Akufo-Addo has finally decided to relieve the Finance Minister of his duties in a ministerial reshuffle that is yet to be announced tomorrow Wednesday, February 14.

In what appears to be a Valentine's gift, ModernGhana News is told the Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam will replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the country’s new Finance Minister.

Dr. Okoe Boye is set to replace Dr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu as Minister of Health.

Henry Quartey is being moved to the Ministry of Interior and will be replaced by Titus Glover as the new Greater Accra Regional Minister.

There will also be a change at the Ministry of Roads and Highways which will see Francis Asenso-Boakye taking over from Kwasi Amoako Atta as the sector Minister.

The announcement of the first-ever ministerial reshuffle of the Akufo-Addo's government is expected to be made on Wednesday, February 14, a day known worldwide as Valentine's Day, Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Ministerial Reshuffle: Ken Ofori-Atta finally relieved ?

