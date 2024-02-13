‘Strive through the hardships and build an Accra house for your children’ — Serwaa Amihere to parents

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere is encouraging parents to strive through hardships and build a home for their children in Accra.

In a post via X on Tuesday, February 13, Serwaa Amihere said "I know it's not easy but one of the things you must strive to do, is leave your kids a house in Accra especially."

Accra is known to be one of the fastest growing and most economically vibrant cities in West Africa.

However, it also faces issues of overpopulation, insufficient housing and high rent costs that make it difficult for many young Ghanaians to establish themselves.

Many ambitious youth from across the country flock to Accra in search of better educational and job opportunities.

But the lack of affordable housing often means they have to contend with poor living conditions in crowded slums or spend a huge chunk of their salaries on rent.

Securing one's own home is seen as a big achievement that signifies independence, stability and social status - especially for young professionals in Accra.

It also allows people to avoid the exploitative rent market and have greater control over their live as well as saving enough money to boost their financial status.