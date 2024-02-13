‘Bawumia’s claim of 1.4 million Free SHS enrollment false; actual figure is 1.3 million’ — Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, has disputed figures provided by Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on enrollment under the Free Senior High School policy.

In his vision address last Wednesday at UPSA, Dr. Bawumia stated that Free SHS enrollment had increased from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.4 million by 2022.

However, Mr. Asare noted that the actual enrollment figure provided by the Ministry of Education is not up to that.

"According to the Ministry of Education, by the end of the 2022/23 academic year, Free SHS enrolment stood at 1,320,976. The previous academic year’s (2021/22) enrolment was 1,308,816,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 13.

He added, “His Excellency Dr. Bawumia’s statement on free SHS enrolment is inaccurate. The accurate enrolment figure by 2022 was 1.3 million (1.320,976); not 1.4 million."

FACT CHECKING DMBs VISION SPEECH -EDUCATION (PART 1)

On 7th February, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a vision speech at the UPSA, Accra.

Paragraph 59 reads: “We have also implemented Free SHS with an increase in enrolment from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.4 million by 2022.”

Fact: According to the Ministry of Education, by the end of the 2022/23 academic year, Free SHS enrolment stood at 1,320,976.

The previous academic year’s (2021/22) enrolment was 1,308,816.

Source: MoE Presentation to Parliament on the 2024-2027 Budget Overview; Pages 36 and 37.

Effect: His Excellency Dr. Bawumia’s speech added about 79,024 more students to the number enroled under free SHS by 2022.

Decision: His Excellency Dr. Bawumia’s statement on free SHS enrolment is inaccurate.

The accurate enrolment figure by 2022 was 1.3 million (1.320,976); not 1.4 million.

By: EDUWATCH FACT CHECKER

©️Africa Education Watch