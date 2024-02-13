Modern Ghana logo
We need to rebrand, view agriculture as a profitable profession; it needs similar attention like beauty pageants — Prof. Agyei Frimpong

The lack of sufficient investment in the agricultural sector in Ghana is a cause for worry to Prof. Kwame Agyei Frimpong, the Associate Professor of Soil Fertility at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

During 'The Swedru Conversations,' an annual thought leadership program organized by the Alumni Association of the Swedru Senior High School, Prof. Agyei Frimpong emphasized the need to rebrand and view agriculture as a profitable and sustainable profession.

Speaking on the theme 'Feeding Ourselves as a Nation,' the professor lamented the investments directed toward beauty pageants and musical concerts, emphasizing that the agricultural sector deserves similar attention and support.

“We need to rebrand agriculture; we need to view agriculture as a business, as a sustainable and profitable profession.

“We should look at agriculture from the value chain perspective. In Ghana, we have a season of glut and seasons of scarcity.

“We need to develop infrastructure for distribution and storage," Prof. Agyei Frimpong emphasized during the event held on Monday, February 12, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

He drew attention to the disparity in attendance between events related to agriculture and other entertainment genres, noting that the lack of support for agriculture is reflected in the relatively low interest shown by the public.

“Even if people were supposed to pay through their noses, they would do it. But because it’s agriculture, see how many of us are here.

“That is how we treat our agricultural industry. But I dare say that those of us who decided to do agriculture even up to this point cannot hold our own very much against our contemporaries," he remarked.

Prof. Agyei Frimpong urged a shift in attitude and encouraged the youth to consider agriculture as a viable career option, emphasizing that the sector offers numerous job opportunities.

He also called on the government to prioritize agricultural training, emphasizing that it is equally crucial as STEM education.

“We have classmates who are lawyers, medical doctors, you name them, but we’re not poorer than they are. We can do maybe better than they do. I can tell you that for those of you who are students, there are perhaps even more opportunities in agriculture than there are in other professions,” he advised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News Reporter

