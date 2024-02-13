Champion development in your areas — Adjei Mensah Korsah

Adjei Mensah Korsah

13.02.2024

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South and Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Mr. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has charged assembly members to champion the decentralization process in their communities to enable citizens to have access to basic public services in the district than Accra.

"This calls for your collaboration and sensitization of citizens on the tenet of Decentralization and Ghana's local governance system," the Deputy Minister said this at the inauguration of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Assembly yesterday.

He entreated members to develop a good working relationship with each other, DCEs, MPs, traditional Authorities, workers of the assemblies and the people they represent. "It is only through this that the ideals of the local government system could be achieved," he added.

Hon. Korsah noted that the MMDAs are being inaugurated at a time when efforts are being made by the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Decentralization and Rural Development to improve upon the mobilization of internally generated funds of the assemblies.

He therefore entreated them to look for innovative ways of mobilizing needed resources for development within their areas.

He reminded them of the critical role assemblies play in supporting government deliver on its programs and projects to benefit the people, adding that they should pursue the agenda for jobs, creating prosperity and equal opportunity for all.

The District Chief Executive, Rev. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko earlier on his part, attributed the assembly's inability to achieve its financial target and developmental agenda to the COVID-19 during the 8th assembly, hence, expressed hope that members will give a one-touch vote for the election of a presiding member.

He indicated that assembly members would be given an orientation and training to equip them to execute their mandate.

The assembly later for the first time in the history of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Assembly, the 69 member assembly, 47 elected, 20 appointed gave a 90% one touch vote to elect Hon. Ebenezer Evans Mensah as the new presiding member.