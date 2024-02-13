Modern Ghana logo
Presiding Member election in Wa Municipal Assembly unsuccessful

Efforts by the Wa Municipal Assembly (WMA) to appoint a Presiding Member (PM) for the recently inaugurated assembly have proven futile after two rounds of voting.

Supervised by Mr. Ben Alaglo, the Director of the Wa Municipal Electoral Commission, the election took place on Monday subsequent to the Assembly's inauguration.

In the initial round of voting, Mr. Siita Rauf, one of the PM hopefuls, secured 21 votes out of 46 valid votes cast, while his opponent, Mr. Daubile Alhassan Ibrahim, garnered 25 votes.

In the subsequent round of voting, both candidates ended with 23 votes each out of the 46 valid votes cast, failing to meet the legal requirement necessitating a candidate to obtain at least two-thirds of the total Assembly members' votes for PM election.

Both aspirants had pledged to foster unity within the Assembly, aiming to minimize, if not eradicate, political divisions.

Following the unsuccessful PM election, Pognaa Faati Korey, the Wa Municipal Coordinating Director, adjourned the session to a later date within the next 10 days.

“We will have to meet again within 10 days. We will notify you (the Assembly Members) when the date is set,” she said.

GNA

