Afenyo-Markin leads reconciliation between Ken Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh after near brawl

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and his colleague Sylvester Tetteh from Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, have resolved their differences following a tense moment in Parliament.

The MPs engaged in a heated argument during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, February 13, with the situation almost escalating into a physical altercation. Though the exact cause of the disagreement remains uncertain, tensions ran high.

However, in a surprising turn of events, photos and videos emerged showing Agyapong and Tetteh engaging in friendly banter, sharing jokes, and laughing together inside Parliament.

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh reportedly played crucial roles in facilitating the reconciliation between the two lawmakers.

Their intervention evidently defused the situation, as Agyapong and Tetteh set aside their differences and embraced a spirit of camaraderie. The laughter and jovial atmosphere inside Parliament reflected the successful reconciliation between the two MPs.