Tema Port: NACOC intercepts, seizes 4,734.34kg varieties of tramadol tablets

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted and seized several capsules and tables of tramadol at the Tema Port.

The seizure happened on Monday, January 29.

In a press release from NACOC on Tuesday, February 13, it said a total of One million and Thirty-Five Thousand (1,035,000) tablets and capsules of tramadol with a net weight of Four Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty-Four point thirty-eight kilogrammes (4,734.38kg) were intercepted and seized.

“It was discovered that the varieties of tramadol capsules and tablets include five thousand (5,000) Royal tablets amounting to fifty-one (51) cartons weighing 225mg, six thousand capsules of Timaking totalling ninety (90) cartons weighing 120mg, and six thousand capsules of Trafradol totalling forty (40) cartons weighing 120mg.

“The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment and is in the process of handing it over to the Food and Drug Authority for further investigations,” parts of the release from NACOC said.

According to NACOC, the exercise that led to the seizure was part of the Commission’s mandate relating to examinations conducted on containers at the Tema Port.

In its release, NACOC assured the public that it is committed to curtailing the drug trafficking threat in the country.

“The Commission would like to use this medium to remind the general public that possessing and transporting illicit drugs without lawful authorization from a legally mandated outfit is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020,” the release added.