Showdown: Ken Agyepong clashes with Sylvester Tetteh in parliament over alleged unpaid loan

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong clashed with the MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh on Tuesday, February 13.

The brief confrontation occurred on the floor of parliament.

The incident happened when Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro MP Sylvester Tetteh approached Ken Agyepong to exchange pleasantries with him.

In their conversation which cannot be heard, Ken Agyepong got infuriated and turned to give the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro MP a showdown.

But for the intervention of Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin, things could have ended badly.

#ParliamentToday

There was a brief confrontation in Parliament between Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyepong and MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh. #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/uMQbL9Sd3i — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 13, 2024

In a report by Graphic Online, it has been reported that Sylvester Tetteh owes Mr Agyapong and when the Assin Central MP confronted him for the money, Tetteh allegedly told him to take him (Tetteh) to court.

This is what allegedly angered the Assin Central MP who also reacted.

In a subsequent meeting at the office of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the two Majority MPs smoked the peace pipe and were spotted smiling together.

Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh smoke the peace pipe after clashing in Parliament.

pic.twitter.com/Pm7KyhgwyI — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 13, 2024

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

