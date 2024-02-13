Showdown: Ken Agyepong clashes with Sylvester Tetteh in parliament over alleged unpaid loan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong clashed with the MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh on Tuesday, February 13.

The brief confrontation occurred on the floor of parliament.

The incident happened when Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro MP Sylvester Tetteh approached Ken Agyepong to exchange pleasantries with him.

In their conversation which cannot be heard, Ken Agyepong got infuriated and turned to give the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro MP a showdown.

But for the intervention of Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin, things could have ended badly.

In a report by Graphic Online, it has been reported that Sylvester Tetteh owes Mr Agyapong and when the Assin Central MP confronted him for the money, Tetteh allegedly told him to take him (Tetteh) to court.

This is what allegedly angered the Assin Central MP who also reacted.

In a subsequent meeting at the office of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the two Majority MPs smoked the peace pipe and were spotted smiling together.