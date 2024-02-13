Modern Ghana logo
‘Schools lack infrastructure yet you're promising free tablets for votes’ — Sulemana Braimah slams Education Minister

Education Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa MFWA, Sulemana Braimahleft and Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum
The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has faulted government's promise to distribute free tablets to senior high school students across Ghana.

He argued the focus should be on resolving challenges like infrastructure deficit and lack of basic resources in schools before such promises.

In a post via X on Tuesday, February 13, Mr. Braimah further questioned the timing of the promise, implying it could be a ploy for votes ahead of the 2024 general elections.

"Populist policies. Kids are having to stay home for months due to lack of infrastructure in schools. No textbooks, no promised uniforms etc and you are promising tablets. For votes? Digitalisation in schools? OK. Coming soon!" he wrote.

The criticism comes after Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum announced plans to distribute over 1.4 million tablets loaded with educational content to senior high school students within the next two months.

Addressing students and staff of Wesley Girls High School during their speech and prize-giving day ceremony, Dr. Adutwum said the move was to improve teaching and learning through digital means.

"I am happy to tell you that within the next two months, every student in this school will have a tablet computer. We are building a learning management system, so all teachers are going to be trained, and you will do your homework and class activities online," he said.

According to him, this is part of the government's digitalization agenda.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

