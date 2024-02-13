Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
13.02.2024 Headlines

‘If Mahama pursued his own vision as President, why can't Bawumia do same’ — Koku Anyidoho quizzes

Koku Anyidoho, former NDC Deputy General SecretaryKoku Anyidoho, former NDC Deputy General Secretary
13.02.2024 LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has waded into the debate on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ambition to pursue his own vision if elected President in the upcoming general elections.

Koku Anyidoho argued that it is fair and appropriate for Bawumia to implement his own policies and agenda if elected, just as former President John Mahama was able to do after moving from Vice President to President.

In a post via X on Tuesday, February 13, Mr. Ayidoho asserted that the responsibilities and opportunities available to a Vice President and President are different.

“If JM was able to move from Vice to President and pursue his own vision, why do we think Bawumia can’t do same? Swearing the Oath of President is different from the Oath of Vice President,” he wrote.

His comments come amid criticism of Dr. Bawumia for declaring his intention to pursue his "own vision" as President despite being a Vice President in the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Some argue he should have implemented his ideas in his current role as Vice President to help address the teething economic challenges.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

Over 1million unlicensed weapons in circulation – Small Arms Commission Over 1million unlicensed weapons in circulation – Small Arms Commission

25 minutes ago

Konongo residents attack fire officers for arriving late to fire outbreak Konongo residents attack fire officers for arriving late to fire outbreak

58 minutes ago

Traders, fishers confirm sex for fish in coastal communities Traders, fishers confirm “sex for fish” in coastal communities

58 minutes ago

Police arrest three students of Bechem PRESEC, manhunt three others for allegedly defiling Form One student Police arrest three students of Bechem PRESEC, manhunt three others for allegedl...

1 hour ago

Tema Port: NACOC intercepts, seizes 4,734.34kg varieties of tramadol tablets Tema Port: NACOC intercepts, seizes 4,734.34kg varieties of tramadol tablets

1 hour ago

Showdown: Ken Agyepong clashes with Sylvester Tetteh in parliament over alleged unpaid loan Showdown: Ken Agyepong clashes with Sylvester Tetteh in parliament over alleged ...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa MFWA, Sulemana Braimahleft and Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum ‘Schools lack infrastructure yet you're promising free tablets for votes’ — Sule...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer We want social contract with Bawumia, other politicians to ensure they fulfil ta...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho, former NDC Deputy General Secretary ‘If Mahama pursued his own vision as President, why can't Bawumia do same’ — Kok...

2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer I can't promise salary increment in this NPP’s messy economy — Mahama to teacher...

Just in....
body-container-line