‘If Mahama pursued his own vision as President, why can't Bawumia do same’ — Koku Anyidoho quizzes

Koku Anyidoho, former NDC Deputy General Secretary

13.02.2024

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has waded into the debate on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ambition to pursue his own vision if elected President in the upcoming general elections.

Koku Anyidoho argued that it is fair and appropriate for Bawumia to implement his own policies and agenda if elected, just as former President John Mahama was able to do after moving from Vice President to President.

In a post via X on Tuesday, February 13, Mr. Ayidoho asserted that the responsibilities and opportunities available to a Vice President and President are different.

“If JM was able to move from Vice to President and pursue his own vision, why do we think Bawumia can’t do same? Swearing the Oath of President is different from the Oath of Vice President,” he wrote.

His comments come amid criticism of Dr. Bawumia for declaring his intention to pursue his "own vision" as President despite being a Vice President in the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Some argue he should have implemented his ideas in his current role as Vice President to help address the teething economic challenges.