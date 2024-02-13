I can't promise salary increment in this NPP’s messy economy — Mahama to teachers

Former President and leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said he will not promise an increment in teachers' salaries at this time due to the difficult state of the Ghanaian economy.

Addressing teachers at a Town Hall meeting in Tamale as part of his ‘Building Ghana’ campaign tour, Mr. Mahama maintained that promising a salary increment given the current challenges would be dishonest.

"I’ve said that the economy is in a big mess, so I cannot promise everybody I’m going to increase salary and all that.

“I won’t be like those dishonest people who came to promise heaven that they will build factories in every district, they’ll build a dam in every village, I’m not that kind of person. So I cannot promise you that I’m going to increase your salary," he stated.

The former President acknowledged the financial struggles facing pre-tertiary teachers and outlined some alternative solutions to address their concerns.

"And so we have taken note of the difficulties pre-tertiary teachers are going through, and I’ve suggested some of the solutions, and one is that we’ll help with accommodation in schools so that more teachers can stay in school,” the NDC flagbearer assured.