Hohoe Assembly members fail to elect PM

Newly inaugurated members of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly of the Volta region, have failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) after two rounds of voting.

Mr Derek Kwame Adzoe, a tutor and Assembly member for Torkoni Blave electoral area and Mr Adam Rafui, a businessman and Assembly member for Gbi-Bla electoral area contested the slot.

The first round of voting ended with 14 in favour of Mr Adzoe and 12 in favour of Mr Adam indicating none met the two-thirds majority of total votes cast.

The second round of voting after a break also ended same, which called for a 10-day break.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, said since the Members failed to elect a Presiding Member, they would have to reconvene within 10 days.

He noted that if the two candidates failed to secure a win in the next round of voting they could not be renominated.

The failure to elect a Presiding Member has also led to the postponement of the formation of Sub-Committees, and Executive Committee of the Assembly.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, said the phenomenon could hamper the development of the Assembly since there were no committees available to work for the citizenry.

He urged the Assembly Members to consult to get a trusted and a unifier within the ten-day period, and work for the development of their Areas.

A total of 27 comprising of 17 elected members, eight appointees, the Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament are to vote to select a Presiding Member for the Municipality with two-thirds majority votes.

