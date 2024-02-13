Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
13.02.2024 Social News

Hohoe Assembly members fail to elect PM

Hohoe Assembly members fail to elect PM
13.02.2024 LISTEN

Newly inaugurated members of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly of the Volta region, have failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) after two rounds of voting.

Mr Derek Kwame Adzoe, a tutor and Assembly member for Torkoni Blave electoral area and Mr Adam Rafui, a businessman and Assembly member for Gbi-Bla electoral area contested the slot.

The first round of voting ended with 14 in favour of Mr Adzoe and 12 in favour of Mr Adam indicating none met the two-thirds majority of total votes cast.

The second round of voting after a break also ended same, which called for a 10-day break.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, said since the Members failed to elect a Presiding Member, they would have to reconvene within 10 days.

He noted that if the two candidates failed to secure a win in the next round of voting they could not be renominated.

The failure to elect a Presiding Member has also led to the postponement of the formation of Sub-Committees, and Executive Committee of the Assembly.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, said the phenomenon could hamper the development of the Assembly since there were no committees available to work for the citizenry.

He urged the Assembly Members to consult to get a trusted and a unifier within the ten-day period, and work for the development of their Areas.

A total of 27 comprising of 17 elected members, eight appointees, the Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament are to vote to select a Presiding Member for the Municipality with two-thirds majority votes.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Herbert's legacy in finance, banking sector will always be remembered – Mahama mourns late Access Bank CEO Herbert's legacy in finance, banking sector will always be remembered – Mahama m...

3 hours ago

So for 7 years all you did was shouting 'Abeka-Lapaz Abeka-Lapaz' – Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia So for 7 years all you did was shouting 'Abeka-Lapaz Abeka-Lapaz' – Kwesi Pratt ...

3 hours ago

Bawumia, Akufo-Addo are siamese twins bounded by incompetence and corruption – Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia, Akufo-Addo are siamese twins bounded by incompetence and corruption – S...

3 hours ago

Amasaman: Tension mounts in Fise as angry youth protest against installation of parallel chief Amasaman: Tension mounts in Fise as angry youth protest against installation of ...

3 hours ago

Dont allow Akufo-Addo's government to pass draconian policies – Mahama to NDC MPs Don’t allow Akufo-Addo's government to pass draconian policies – Mahama to NDC M...

3 hours ago

We stand by our blacklisting directive; attacks on journalists an assault on democracy – GJA president We stand by our blacklisting directive; attacks on journalists an assault on dem...

3 hours ago

Every SHS student will get a tablet by April – Dr. Adutwum Every SHS student will get a tablet by April – Dr. Adutwum

3 hours ago

NR: 60-year-old man shot dead at Jilo N/R: 60-year-old man shot dead at Jilo

3 hours ago

Blacklisting politicians not part of democratic culture – Ayeboafo replies Dwumfour Blacklisting politicians not ‘part of democratic culture’ – Ayeboafo replies Dwu...

3 hours ago

Dont focus on only STEM, prioritize agric education – Agronomists to govt Don’t focus on only STEM, prioritize agric education – Agronomists to govt

Just in....
body-container-line