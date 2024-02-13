I will govern Ghana with only 30 to 40 ministers – Alan Kyerematen

13.02.2024 LISTEN

Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Mr Alan Kyerematen, has pledged to govern Ghana with a streamlined 40 ministers if elected in the 2024 general elections.

The former Minister of Trade emphasised his commitment to cost-saving measures, intending to downsize his appointees to focus on developing various sectors of the economy.

While initially promising a union government to leverage all human resources for national development, Mr Kyerematen highlighted that the upper limit for ministers in the union government would be 40.

He argued against the need for 30 to 40 ministers, citing Switzerland as a model where the ideal practice involves fewer ministers.

Mr Kyerematen pointed out that, as per the Constitution, Ghana requires only 19 cabinet ministers.

He questioned why a relatively small country like Ghana should have 275 Members of Parliament when the United States, with its continental status, has 435 Members of the House of Representatives.

The Movement for Change, under Mr Kyerematen's leadership, aims to eliminate partisan governance, offering every Ghanaian an opportunity to contribute to national development.

“The Movement emphasises the need for talent harnessing for progress,” Mr Kyerematen noted.

Criticising the performance of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress, Mr Kyerematen argued that both parties have led the country into the challenges of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He attributed the marginal development during IMF programmes to restrictions on economic management.

“Ghana's debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stands at 105 per cent, and the IMF is advocating for a reduction to 55 per cent,” he revealed.

He added that it is the reason some say the economy is recovering.

“The 16 years of the NDC and the NPP have landed the country at the IMF because as a country we continue to do things the same way,” he lamented.

“How do we expect results doing things the same way,” he queried.

Mr Kyerematen urged Ghanaians to vote for change in the upcoming elections, by focusing on candidates' visions and track records.

He stressed the importance of a robust revenue base, advocating for a shift from indirect to direct taxes to support businesses and employment.

During an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM on February 10, 2024, Mr Kyerematen outlined his vision and highlighted his 152 policy solutions from the National Economic Summit held in Accra.

-Classfmonline.com