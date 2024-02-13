Modern Ghana logo
Don’t allow Akufo-Addo's government to pass draconian policies – Mahama to NDC MPs

13.02.2024 LISTEN

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged the Minority in Parliament to resist any attempt by the government to impose more hardship on Ghanaians ahead of the December polls.

Mr. Mahama says the Minority remains the only force capable of stopping the government from imposing hardship and draconian policies on Ghanaians.

Addressing Minority MPs in Ho in the Volta Region, John Mahama said the government must be stopped from inflicting pain on Ghanaians.

“Your return is opportune and timely, as it accords you an opportunity to maintain even greater vigilance and oversight over a government that is becoming increasingly desperate and, with no doubt, attempting to ramp Draconian policies down the throats of Ghanaians.”

“On the evidence of what we have seen so far, I believe I speak for the generality of Ghanaians when I say that you in the Minority have lived up to expectations.”

-citinewsroom

