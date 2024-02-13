Modern Ghana logo
Every SHS student will get a tablet by April – Dr. Adutwum

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced plans by the government to distribute over 1.4 million tablets to students in senior high schools under the free SHS policy.

The minister said the move is to help improve teaching and learning in the various public senior high schools across the country.

Speaking at the speech and prize-giving day of the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said the distribution will be done within the next two months.

“I am happy to tell you that within the next two months, every single student in this school will have a tablet computer. We are building a learning management system, so all teachers are going to be trained, and you will do your homework and class activities online. So, if you have support, it should be getting more smart boards so that it will be a 360-degree smart, technology-driven environment.”

